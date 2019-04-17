close

Kalank movie tweet review: Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt starrer hits the screens

Check out the live tweet review of Kalank!

Kalank movie tweet review: Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt starrer hits the screens

New Delhi: After a long wait, Karan Johar's 'Kalank' hits the silver screens today and fans couldn't be more thrilled. The film has an impressive star cast of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha. It also features actresses Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani. 'Kalank' is one of the biggest releases of the year and looked like a visual spectacle in the trailers and teasers.

People have been waiting to watch the film for quite some time and today is the day that their wait comes to an end. Among the people who grabbed the first day first show ticket of the film is Ankita Chakravarti of ZeeNews.com. She is all set to give a live tweet review of the film.

Check out her tweets here:

Kalank has been directed by Abhishek Varman and marks Alia and Varun's fourth film together. The film also reunites Sanjay and Madhuri on the silver screens after a gap of more than twenty years. This is the first time that Sonakshi has been paired opposite Aditya and the duo looks superb together!

So, will you watch 'Kalank' this weekend?

