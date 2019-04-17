Kalank movie tweet review: Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt starrer hits the screens

New Delhi: After a long wait, Karan Johar's 'Kalank' hits the silver screens today and fans couldn't be more thrilled. The film has an impressive star cast of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha. It also features actresses Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani. 'Kalank' is one of the biggest releases of the year and looked like a visual spectacle in the trailers and teasers.

People have been waiting to watch the film for quite some time and today is the day that their wait comes to an end. Among the people who grabbed the first day first show ticket of the film is Ankita Chakravarti of ZeeNews.com. She is all set to give a live tweet review of the film.

Check out her tweets here:

The first half is over and so are most songs, the film is expected to pick up pace and get interesting. #KalankReview — Ankita Chakravarti (@ankitaChak15) April 17, 2019

Although the performances have been par excellance, the story somewhere lacks the punch. #KalankReview — Ankita Chakravarti (@ankitaChak15) April 17, 2019

@sonakshisinha and #adityaroykapur have an amazing chemistry on screen. They should totally be paired opposite each other again #Kalank — Ankita Chakravarti (@ankitaChak15) April 17, 2019

Usage of words like “Journalist”, “articles” by people living in not so privileged areas is kind of hard to digest. #Kalank #Kalankreview — Ankita Chakravarti (@ankitaChak15) April 17, 2019

At some places, the VFX in #Kalank is no better than Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika. The bull here is as bad as the horse there #Kalankreview — Ankita Chakravarti (@ankitaChak15) April 17, 2019

“Koi toh hadh hogi aapki?”

“Hadhein sarhadon ki hoti hai, swalon ki nahi.”

Some of the dialogues are extremely well written #KalankReview — Ankita Chakravarti (@ankitaChak15) April 17, 2019

Aditya Roy Kapur plays an extremely sorted character. Also, he looks dapper in every scene #Kalan — Ankita Chakravarti (@ankitaChak15) April 17, 2019

The #Kalank set is more ficticious than fiction itself. It would give you major Kingdom of Dreams vibe — Ankita Chakravarti (@ankitaChak15) April 17, 2019

Difficult to figure out the era in which the film was set in as the characters are seen in all sorts of costumes #Kalank — Ankita Chakravarti (@ankitaChak15) April 17, 2019

Popular television actors, mainly seen in Balaji shows, play pivotal roles in the movie! #Kalank #Kalankreview — Ankita Chakravarti (@ankitaChak15) April 17, 2019

@sonakshisinha is a treat to watch. She gets better with every scene and the poise and elegance that she brings to the screen is commendable — Ankita Chakravarti (@ankitaChak15) April 17, 2019

So far the film has turned out to be an absolute visual delight, not too sure about the story though! #Kalankreview — Ankita Chakravarti (@ankitaChak15) April 17, 2019

In every Karan Johar movie, a character has to die. A character dies in Kalank too but you have to watch it to find out who! #Kalank — Ankita Chakravarti (@ankitaChak15) April 17, 2019

Kalank has been directed by Abhishek Varman and marks Alia and Varun's fourth film together. The film also reunites Sanjay and Madhuri on the silver screens after a gap of more than twenty years. This is the first time that Sonakshi has been paired opposite Aditya and the duo looks superb together!

So, will you watch 'Kalank' this weekend?