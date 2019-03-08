Kalank: These posters featuring Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapoor will make you excited for the release!

New Delhi: The year 2019 has some interesting films lined up for release, including Abhishek Varman's 'Kalank'. The film has an ensemble star cast with the likes of Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit to name a few. The shooting of the film wrapped up in January this year and the first look poster featuring Varun with Kohled eyes was unveiled yesterday.

Along with Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapoor's looks have also been unveiled and they will leave you more excited for the release.

Check out the two actors' looks here:

#SanjayDutt is Balraj Chaudhry... Third poster of #Kalank... Directed by Abhishek Varman... Produced by Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta... Fox Star Studios presents... April 2019 release. #MenOfKalank pic.twitter.com/6M6oYNPBM0 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 7, 2019

#AdityaRoyKapur is Dev Chaudhry... Second poster of #Kalank... Directed by Abhishek Varman... Produced by Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta... Fox Star Studios presents... April 2019 release. #MenOfKalank pic.twitter.com/DIIypD9UzD — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 7, 2019

Earlier in January, after wrapping up the film, Alia had shared a cutesy click with Abhishek and Aditya. The caption said, “KALANK has wrapped but the heart is still wide open!! For those who understand it and for those who don’t.. when you wrap a film it feels like a part of you just combusts.. especially when you’ve worked with your friends and family.. Crossing our fingers and toes for the journey ahead.. Cant wait for you guys to see the visuals..”

'Kalank’ is set in the backdrop of 1940s and stars the big names of industry. The movie is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

It is to be noted that the 'Kalank' was conceptualized by KJo and his father Yash Johar around 15 years ago. Late veteran actress Sridevi was initially signed for the character role played by Madhuri.

The film is slated to hit the screens on April 19, 2019.