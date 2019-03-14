Kalank teaser becomes highest viewed Hindi film teaser in 24hrs, crosses 26 mn views

New Delhi: Karan Johar's much-anticipated love saga Kalank is making the right kind of noise on social media platforms. The movie's teaser featuring an ensemble cast of Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha was launched on Tuesday.

The teaser and has garnered a record 26 million views in 24 hours across social media platform ( YouTube, Facebook and Instagram). The lead actors shared the good news on social media as well. Check out Varun's tweet:

#kalank highest amount of views for a teaser in a day pic.twitter.com/iVXIA7qAYO — Varun ZAFAR Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 13, 2019

The two-minute video features the entire cast of the film which takes you in the era of 1940s set up. The teaser builds intrigue around the plot of the film.

Fox Star Studios presents Kalank, A dharma productions and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Directed by Abhishek Varman.

Produced by Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta, and co-produced by Fox star studios, the film will release on April 17, 2019.