Kangana Ranaut's 'Tejas' fresh look sets internet on storm, pays ode to Indian Airforce pilots!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's upcoming venture 'Tejas' is an ode to the valour of our brave airforce pilots. The fresh still of the film was unveiled this morning and internet is loving it already.

Kangana shared it on social media. She wrote: #Tejas to take-off this December! Airplane Proud to be part of this exhilarating story that is an ode to our brave airforce pilots! Jai Hind #FridaysWithRSVP

'Tejas' is produced by Ronnie Screwala and will be directed by Sarvesh Mewara. The film will go on floors in December this year. 'Tejas' happens to be the second film of Ronnie Screwvala's (RSVP) after highly acclaimed 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' based on the brave soldiers.

Kangana was last seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's 'Panga' which was widely appreciated by the viewers for its hard-hitting storyline and performances.

This is the first time that she will be seen playing an IAF officer on-screen.