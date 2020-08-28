हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tejas

Kangana Ranaut's 'Tejas' fresh look sets internet on storm, pays ode to Indian Airforce pilots!

Kangana shared it on social media. She wrote: #Tejas to take-off this December! 

Kangana Ranaut&#039;s &#039;Tejas&#039; fresh look sets internet on storm, pays ode to Indian Airforce pilots!
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's upcoming venture 'Tejas' is an ode to the valour of our brave airforce pilots. The fresh still of the film was unveiled this morning and internet is loving it already.

Kangana shared it on social media. She wrote: #Tejas to take-off this December! Airplane Proud to be part of this exhilarating story that is an ode to our brave airforce pilots! Jai Hind #FridaysWithRSVP

'Tejas' is produced by Ronnie Screwala and will be directed by Sarvesh Mewara. The film will go on floors in December this year. 'Tejas' happens to be the second film of Ronnie Screwvala's (RSVP) after highly acclaimed 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' based on the brave soldiers.

Kangana was last seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's 'Panga' which was widely appreciated by the viewers for its hard-hitting storyline and performances.

This is the first time that she will be seen playing an IAF officer on-screen.

 

Tags:
TejasKangana RanautTejas first lookIndian Airforce Pilots
Next
Story

Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pooja Bhatt's unseen stills from 'Sadak 2'
  • 33,87,500Confirmed
  • 61,529Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT8M21S

Rhea Chakraborty reaches DRDO guest house