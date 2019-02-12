Karan Johar thanks Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol in heartfelt post as My Name Is Khan turns 9

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are often regarded as the golden pair of the industry. Their onscreen chemistry has always managed to leave an impression on their fans. The duo worked together in a number of blockbusters, such as 'Baazigar', 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge' among others and made sure that the audience remembers the 'hit Jodi' for long after watching their film.

In 2010, Shah Rukh and Kajol teamed up almost nine years later for Karan Johar's 'My Name Is Khan' (MNIK), which was woven around SRK's character Rizwan Khan, who suffers from autism and how his life changes after 9/11 attack. The film also embarked his journey of meeting the president of America. Upon its release, MNIK broke many box-office records and became the highest-grossing Indian film overseas at that time.

On Tuesday, as 'My Name Is Khan' clocked nine years, director Karan Johar celebrated the film's anniversary by sharing a heartfelt post on social media. The filmmaker thanked both Shah Rukh and Kajol in his post and wrote, "#9YearsOfMyNameIsKhan ...I feel so blessed to have been able to tell this story....thank you for creating it @ShibaniWrites ....and thank you @iamsrk for living the role of Rizwan so beautifully and brilliantly... thank you @KajolAtUN for your eyes...your silences and more...."

Actor Varun Dhawan, who had worked as an assistant director for the film, also shared a BTS shot from the sets, and wrote, "“#9YearsOfMNIK a film I learnt soo much on. It practically changed my life. Also this is the only picture I have where @abhivarman is smiling. Thank u @karanjohar".

Interestingly, the picture shared by Varun also featured his 'Student Of The Year' co-star Sidharth Malhotra and 'Kalank' director Abhishek Varman.

Varun made his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's 'Student Of The Year' in 2012.