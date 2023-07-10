Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' Becomes 3rd Most Earned Film Of The Year, Earns Rs 66 Cr

New Delhi: Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures's 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' is leaving no stone unturned to set its feet at the box office. With all the love and great positive word of mouth from the audience, the film witnessed excellent growth on Sunday with a collection of 5.25 Cr. and became the 3rd most earned film of the year.

Opened with the collection of 9.25 Cr. on day 1, with a bare minimal drop on working Friday, the film collected 7 Cr. on day 2, which was further followed by day 3 Saturday with its collection of 10.10 Cr., while it continued the rise in its collection on day 4 Sunday with 12.15 Cr.

After which the film passed the crucial Monday test having collected 4.21 Cr. on day 5, while on Tuesday the film collected 4.05 Cr. on day 6, further to which, with 3.45 Cr. on day 7, Wednesday, the film crossed the 50 Cr. mark ahead of which on day 8 Thursday, the film collected 3 Cr. while the Friday collection amounts to 2.85 Cr. on day 9 and the further having booked a great jump of 70% on Saturday day 10, the film collected 4.75 Cr., while it entered a superhit club proving itself a successful story with its Sunday day 11 collection of 5.25 Cr., the film has registered an excellent growth at the box office. Now, the total of 11 days amounted to 66.06 Cr. Nett.



‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora & director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films. 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' was released in theaters on 29th June 2023.