Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan confirm doing Imtiaz Ali's next, share adorable pic

New Delhi: The new poster boy of Bollywood, Kartik Aaryan and newbie Sara Ali Khan have bagged a meaty project by Imtiaz Ali. The yet-to-be-titled love story has been confirmed and the lead star cast announced it on social media with an intimate picture.

Both Kartik and Sara thanked the filmmaker and confirmed doing the project. Kartik wrote: “Honored to embark on a journey wid #ImtiazAli’s next, the yet untitled film wid #SaraAliKhan n @RandeepHooda releasing on 14th Feb, 2020 By Jio Studios #ImtiazAli #DineshVijan @RelianceEnt @WeAreWSF @MaddockFilms #ImtiazAli Aur ji haan, issi film ki shooting chalu hai”

Similarly, Sara also took to her Instagram account and shared the news with fans.

The untitled venture is rumoured to be a sequel to Imtiaz's much appreciated 2009 film 'Love Aajkal' which originally had Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles.

A few days back, Kartik and Sara were spotted shooting for the film in the capital city and pictures of them went viral on the internet. Speculations are rife that it's a sequel to 'Love Aajkal' but the filmmaker has not confirmed it as yet.

Fans of these two young stars are super excited about the announcement and we are waiting for more details to come out. The movie has locked Valentine's Day February 14, 2020, as the release date and Randeep Hooda plays an important role in the film.