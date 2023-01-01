topStoriesenglish
Katrina Kaif's Phone Bhoot to stream on OTT, here's where you can watch film online

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh of 'Mirzapur' fame, 'Phone Bhoot' stars Katrina Kaif as a ghost with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan playing ghostbusters. The film is all set for OTT streaming on January 2.

Edited By:  Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Jan 01, 2023, 02:47 PM IST|Source: PTI

Mumbai: Horror comedy 'Phone Bhoot', fronted by Katrina Kaif, will start streaming on Prime Video from Monday (Jan 2). Also featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar, the film released in theatres on November 4 and opened to mixed response from the critics.

Prime Video on Sunday posted the date announcement on its official Twitter page. "Look who's here to wish you a happy (spooky) new year. #PhoneBhootOnPrime, Jan 2," the streamer said in the tweet.

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh of 'Mirzapur' fame, 'Phone Bhoot' stars Katrina Kaif as a ghost with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan playing ghostbusters. The film also starred Jackie Shroff, Sheeba Chadha and Nidhi Bisht in key roles. Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh appeared in special appearances. 

The plot of 'Phone Bhoot' revolves around a ghost, played by Katrina Kaif, who reaches out to two bumbling ghostbusters, played by Siddhant and Ishaan, for a business idea. However, their plans go downhill as the eerie ghost reveals her plan. 

The film is written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's banner Excel Entertainment.

