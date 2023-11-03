trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2683463
Khushalii Kumar Flaunts Her New Tattoo Ahead Of 'Starfish' Release: Watch

This unexpected addition to her look at the airport has left fans and media speculating on whether this bold step is a mere aesthetic choice for the film or if it holds a deeper, hidden meaning.

Khushalii Kumar Flaunts Her New Tattoo Ahead Of 'Starfish' Release: Watch Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The stunning and versatile Khushalii Kumar has always been the kind of actor who’s never shied away from experimentation. The actress has now left everyone intrigued with an interesting lower back tattoo that she was seen sporting at the airport today.

This unexpected addition to her look at the airport has left fans and media speculating on whether this bold step is a mere aesthetic choice for the film or if it holds a deeper, hidden meaning.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

"Starfish," directed by the talented Akhilesh Jaiswal, is generating considerable buzz for its promise to take moviegoers on an unparalleled underwater adventure. Khushalii Kumar, who has always embraced diverse roles, will be seen in a never-before-seen avatar in the film, and it seems her commitment to the character goes beyond the screen. To prepare for her role in this unique cinematic journey, she embarked on an immersive experience in the world of scuba diving.

While fans and the media ponder the mystery behind the tattoo, one thing is certain - Khushalii Kumar's transformation for "Starfish" is as profound as the ocean's depths she ventured into. 

