Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Day 1 Box Office Collections: Salman Khan's Mass Masala Entertainer Earns This Much As Per Early Estimates

New Delhi: Bollywood's Bhaijaan aka Salman Khan's big Eid release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (KKBKKJ) has been making the right kind of noise as fans and critics have hailed the star's entertaining ride. The mass masala movie has managed to earn in double digits as per early estimates. According to trade tracking site Sacnilk, the movie has earned around Rs 12.50 Cr India net as per early estimates and trends.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Day 1 Box Office Collections

KKBKKJ had an overall 15.33% Hindi Occupancy on Friday, April 21, 2023, according to the trade site. Directed by Farhad Samji, the movie features Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar in pivotal parts.

The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer was released on April 10, 2023, and the response was massive. The grand trailer launch took place in Mumbai and received an overwhelming reception from fans. Within 24 hours of its release, the trailer has garnered over 20 million views cumulative on all video platforms. The social media was overflowing with the reactions to the trailer and #KBKJ #Bhaijaan and other such hashtags were trending at top spots.

A Salman Khan Film production opened in cinemas on Eid with a Zee Studios worldwide release.