Know when Kajol's digital debut 'Tribhanga' can release

Mumbai: Actress Kajol on Monday shared updated fans about her upcoming roster. She said her next, 'Tribhanga', will hopefully release in January, and she might have another announcement to make in February 2021.

"My next film 'Tribhanga' is hopefully coming out in January. It is a really interesting story about three women. I had a great time doing the film," she said during an Instagram live session.

The film is directed by actress Renuka Shahane, and also stars Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar.

"Renuka is a fabulous director. So I am looking forward to you all watching it," said Kajol, who also asked her 11 million followers to share their feedback after watching the film, to be released digitally.

She said she hasn't taken up a new film, but is tentatively looking at stuff. "Hopefully, I will have something to tell you guys by February. Look forward to it," said the actress, who was last seen on the big screen in this year's historical action blockbuster 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', co-starring her husband Ajay Devgn.

Work aside, she is excited about Christmas.

"The one thing that I'm looking forward to is Christmas and I'm sure you guys are too. Christmas ki taiyaariyan ho rahi hongi Bombay mein and aap sabpke gharon mein, toh I'm looking forward to it as well (I am sure that preparations for Christmas would be starting soon in Mumbai as well as your houses). I love Christmas! I love the whole feel of Christmas, it just makes me feel good, the exchanging of gifts, it makes me happy. It's a feel-good holiday," she said.