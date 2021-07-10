हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan wrap up Bhediya shoot

Bhediya has been shot in the picturesque location of Arunachal Pradesh and second schedule in Mumbai with all the safety precautions and a controlled environment.

Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan wrap up Bhediya shoot

New Delhi: Dinesh Vijan's much-awaited film 'Bhediya' starring Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Banerjee & Deepak Dobriyal has wrapped its shoot.

The film has been completely shot in the pandemic and completed a very tough schedule in record time. 

Bhediya has been shot in the picturesque location of Arunachal Pradesh and second schedule in Mumbai with all the safety precautions and a controlled environment.

The makers released a special motion poster today announcing the film wrap. 

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Bhediya is written by the National Award winner, Niren Bhatt.

Jio Studios & Dinesh Vijan present, Bhediya. Bhediya is slated to release in cinemas on 14th April 2022.

 

