Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan wrap up Bhediya shoot

New Delhi: Dinesh Vijan's much-awaited film 'Bhediya' starring Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Banerjee & Deepak Dobriyal has wrapped its shoot.

The film has been completely shot in the pandemic and completed a very tough schedule in record time.

Bhediya has been shot in the picturesque location of Arunachal Pradesh and second schedule in Mumbai with all the safety precautions and a controlled environment.

The makers released a special motion poster today announcing the film wrap.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Bhediya is written by the National Award winner, Niren Bhatt.

Jio Studios & Dinesh Vijan present, Bhediya. Bhediya is slated to release in cinemas on 14th April 2022.