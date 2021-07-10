Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan wrap up Bhediya shoot

New Delhi: Dinesh Vijan's much-awaited film 'Bhediya' starring Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Banerjee & Deepak Dobriyal has wrapped its shoot.
The film has been completely shot in the pandemic and completed a very tough schedule in record time.
Bhediya has been shot in the picturesque location of Arunachal Pradesh and second schedule in Mumbai with all the safety precautions and a controlled environment.
It's a film wrap for team #Bhediya!
Releasing in theatres on 14th April, 2022.
Gonna miss my Wolfpack!! @Varun_dvn @nowitsabhi #DeepakDobriyal @amarkaushik #DineshVijan #NirenBhatt @soulfulsachin @JIGARSARAIYA @SachinJigarLive @MaddockFilms @jiostudios pic.twitter.com/t4nGiUwN1w
— Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) July 10, 2021
The makers released a special motion poster today announcing the film wrap.
Directed by Amar Kaushik, Bhediya is written by the National Award winner, Niren Bhatt.
Jio Studios & Dinesh Vijan present, Bhediya. Bhediya is slated to release in cinemas on 14th April 2022.