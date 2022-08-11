Laal Singh Chaddha: Fans praise Naga Chaitanya’s Bollywood debut

New Delhi: Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ has opened to mostly mixed reviews from the audiences. While the film had been battling with controversies for so many days, fans could not stop from sharing their excitement and support for the film, especially south star Naga Chaitanya. Just as the film released in theatres, fans rushed to Twitter to share their love for his role as Laal’s friend Bala. “Our NagaChaitanya is just superb & he did fantastic job, he did supporting role in some imp crucial scenes & combination is,” commented a fan with hats off emoji.

One fan even called him a surprise package in the film and compared him to his father Chaitanya Akkineni. “Surprise package of hashtag LaalSinghChaddha What a performer you have become off late hashtag NagaChaitanya Like your dad said It was so good and delightful to watch you grow as an actor ,” the user commented.

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is Naga Chaitanya’s first Bollywood film. He is seen in a supporting role in the film. The actor has been in the limelight in recent times owing to his divorce with Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ released on 11th August. The film is an official adaptation of 1994 American film ‘Forrest Gump’ starring Tom Hanks in the lead. Netizens trended the hashtag boycott Laal Singh Chaddha while referring to Kiran Rao’s past statement on intolerance. The film is clashing with Akshay Kumar’s ‘Raksha Bandhan’ at the box office.