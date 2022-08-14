New Delhi: Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ has seen a marginal growth in revenue on its third day, as its earnings stood somewhere between 9-10 crores. This takes the total collection of the film till Saturday to around 28 crores.

The film has been doing fairly well in Delhi-NCR and North India, however, it has witnessed a very low profit margin in Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Despite the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the film was unable fetch people to the cinema halls. However, the film can still have some hope for the Independence Day holiday. It is important for the film to increase its earnings in the coming few days.

#LaalSinghChaddha witnesses marginal growth on Day 3 - due to the weekend factor - but that's not enough... Should've scored in double digits to salvage the situation... 3-day total is way below the mark... Thu 11.70 cr, Fri 7.26 cr, Sat 9 cr. Total: ₹ 27.96 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/OehCJwhFbR August 14, 2022

The film is also clashing with Akshay Kumar’s ‘Raksha Bandhan’ at the box office. However, it is performing slightly better than ‘Raksha Bandhan’.

The film has opened to mixed reviews from the critics. While the performances of the actors were praised, the film was panned for being a bit too long.

Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film boasts of a massive budget and star cast. The film is an official remake of 1994 American film ‘Forrest Gump’ starring Tom Hanks in the lead. Alongwith Aamir Khan, it also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan as Rupa while Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya also play prominent roles in the film. Aamir Khan’s last film ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ which released in 2018 had also flopped at the box office.

The film has been in controversies for a long time now. Netizens trended the hashtag Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha against actor Aamir Khan.