'Laal Singh Chaddha' PULLS a bit! Box office revenue increases on the third day

Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' performs slightly better at the box office, earning more than 27 crores in total.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 14, 2022, 03:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • 'Laal Singh Chaddha' performs better on Day 3
  • The film is earning below expectations
  • It is clashing with 'Raksha Bandhan'

New Delhi: Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ has seen a marginal growth in revenue on its third day, as its earnings stood somewhere between 9-10 crores. This takes the total collection of the film till Saturday to around 28 crores.  

The film has been doing fairly well in Delhi-NCR and North India, however, it has witnessed a very low profit margin in Maharashtra and Gujarat.  

Despite the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the film was unable fetch people to the cinema halls. However, the film can still have some hope for the Independence Day holiday. It is important for the film to increase its earnings in the coming few days. 

The film is also clashing with Akshay Kumar’s ‘Raksha Bandhan’ at the box office. However, it is performing slightly better than ‘Raksha Bandhan’. 

The film has opened to mixed reviews from the critics. While the performances of the actors were praised, the film was panned for being a bit too long.  

 Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film boasts of a massive budget and star cast.  The film is an official remake of 1994 American film ‘Forrest Gump’ starring Tom Hanks in the lead. Alongwith Aamir Khan, it also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan as Rupa while Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya also play prominent roles in the film. Aamir Khan’s last film ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ which released in 2018 had also flopped at the box office. 

The film has been in controversies for a long time now. Netizens trended the hashtag Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha against actor Aamir Khan.  

