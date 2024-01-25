trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2714094
LAAPATAA LADIES

'Laapataa Ladies' Trailer Receives Rave Reviews From Netizens; Hailed As A 'Sure Shot Winner

Following the success of the teaser, the makers recently unveiled the trailer, providing a more extensive look at the comic brilliance the film promises. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jan 25, 2024, 08:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'Laapataa Ladies' Trailer Receives Rave Reviews From Netizens; Hailed As A 'Sure Shot Winner Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The anticipation for Jio Studios and Aamir Khan Productions' highly anticipated 'Laapataa Ladies,' reached new heights with the release of its trailer. Directed by the talented Kiran Rao, the movie has already captured the hearts of netizens and film enthusiasts’ alike, earning praise for its innovative concept and refreshing take on comedy.

Following the success of the teaser, the makers recently unveiled the trailer, providing a more extensive look at the comic brilliance the film promises. Starring Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav, and Nitanshi Goel in lead roles, the trailer showcases impeccable craft and acting that guarantees a roller coaster ride of humorous moments within an engaging storyline.

The social media comments section lit up with appreciation as netizens took to platforms like Twitter to express their admiration for 'Laapataa Ladies.' Phrases like "sure shot winner," "amazing trailer," and "most refreshing trailer of the year" echoed through tweets. The audience praised the film for hitting all the right notes, describing it as a "roller coaster of emotions" and commending its innovative concept.

A glimpse of the tweets:

User @Thegufrankhan tweeted, "Trailer hits all the right notes! Sure shot winner! #LaapataaLadies"

@Samrat___090 exclaimed, "Most refreshing trailer of the year! Kudos to the team! #LaapataaLadies"

@AamirsDevotee stated, "Innovative concept and brilliant execution! Aamazinggg trailer! #LaapataaLadies"

@rohitaamir added, "Can't wait for the roller coaster of emotions! #LaapataaLadies"

@nirajgoldy praised, "Kiran Rao, you've nailed it with this one! Hatke and hilarious! #LaapataaLadies"

@Atrayee25 expressed, "Huge shoutout to Aamir Khan Productions for bringing diverse stories to the screen! #LaapataaLadies"

Netizens not only showered praise on the trailer but also applauded director Kiran Rao for her innovative and hatke approach to storytelling. Aamir Khan Productions received kudos for consistently bringing diverse and entertaining stories to the silver screen.

Coming from the producers of Delhi Belly, Dangal, and Peepli Live, the film is sure to deliver a humorous treat on its release. Moreover, The film has also received a standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). 

Presented by Jio Studios, 'Laapataa Ladies' is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The film has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay & dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues have been jotted down by Divyanidhi Sharma. The film is all set for its release on 1st March 2024. 

