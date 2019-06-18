close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lakshya

'Lakshya' clocks 15 years, Hrithik Roshan gets nostalgic

Farhan also marked the occasion with a Twitter post: "Feels like yesterday."

&#039;Lakshya&#039; clocks 15 years, Hrithik Roshan gets nostalgic
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Mumbai: As "Lakshya" clocked 15 years of its release on Tuesday, its lead actor Hrithik Roshan said the film resonated with his phase of self-discovery as an actor.

"A beautiful story of self-discovery that touched my life in many ways. 'Lakshya' resonated with my phase of self-discovery as an actor. It gave me a friendship of a decade and half with Farhan (Akhtar) and Ritesh (Sidhwani)," Hrithik tweeted. 

Calling it a special movie, Hrithik added: "It blessed me with the overwhelming love from my audience. Here's to 15 years Of 'Lakshya', a film that will always be very special."

"Lakshya" is a 2004 Indian romantic war drama, directed by Farhan and produced by Ritesh. It also stars Preity Zinta and Amitabh Bachchan.

Farhan also marked the occasion with a Twitter post: "Feels like yesterday."

Hrithik plays the role of Lieutenant (later acting Captain) Karan Shergill, who develops from an aimless young man into an army officer. It is a coming-of-age story set against a fictionalized backdrop of the 1999 Kargil War.

 

Tags:
LakshyaHrithik RoshanFarhan AkhtarBollywood
Next
Story

Kriti Sanon-Diljit Dosanjh starrer 'Arjun Patiala' first look poster out—See inside

Must Watch

PT3M27S

5W1H: Lord Rama's ''Vanvas'' should come to an end says Shiv Sena