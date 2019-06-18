'Lakshya' clocks 15 years, Hrithik Roshan gets nostalgic

Mumbai: As "Lakshya" clocked 15 years of its release on Tuesday, its lead actor Hrithik Roshan said the film resonated with his phase of self-discovery as an actor.

"A beautiful story of self-discovery that touched my life in many ways. 'Lakshya' resonated with my phase of self-discovery as an actor. It gave me a friendship of a decade and half with Farhan (Akhtar) and Ritesh (Sidhwani)," Hrithik tweeted.

Calling it a special movie, Hrithik added: "It blessed me with the overwhelming love from my audience. Here's to 15 years Of 'Lakshya', a film that will always be very special."

"Lakshya" is a 2004 Indian romantic war drama, directed by Farhan and produced by Ritesh. It also stars Preity Zinta and Amitabh Bachchan.

Farhan also marked the occasion with a Twitter post: "Feels like yesterday."

Hrithik plays the role of Lieutenant (later acting Captain) Karan Shergill, who develops from an aimless young man into an army officer. It is a coming-of-age story set against a fictionalized backdrop of the 1999 Kargil War.