Madhur Bhandarkar

Madhur Bhandarkar excited to explore action space with next

Mumbai: Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, who is making "Inspector Ghalib" -- a movie based on sand mafias -- says he always wanted to make an action film.

Bhandarkar was interacting with the media at fashion designer Shruti Sancheti`s new collection preview here on Thursday.

He said: "I have just announced a film called `Inspector Ghalib`. It is based on sand mafias and it is set in Uttar Pradesh. It`s an action film. I always wanted to do an action film, but I never made it.

"I think it is necessary for a filmmaker to make at least one action film because in that space, you can show a different environment and world to the audience."

He is yet to cast any actor for the film.

"There are media reports I have cast a certain actor for my film, but it is not like that at all. Till now, I haven`t taken a decision about it. I have finished the scripting of the film but there are many other factors on which we are still working. So, once it will be completed, then I will be able to tell the media that when I am going to begin shooting of the film," he added.

Bhandarkar`s last outing was "Indu Sarkar".
 

