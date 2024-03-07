Makers Of 'Madgaon Express' Launch The Teaser Of First Song Baby Bring It On, Track Out Tomorrow

New Delhi: The excitement surrounding Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment's Madgaon Express reaches new heights as the makers unveil the teaser of the film's first song, 'Baby Bring It On.' Featuring Nora Fatehi, Divyenndu, Avinash Tiwary, Upendra Limaye, and Chhaya Kadam. Kunal Kemmu’s directorial debut promises a comedic delight that’s already buzzing, after the drop of the cast announcement video which has already amped up the excitement, offering a sneak peek into the enticing multiverse of madness set to unfold on screen!

Following the resounding success of the trailer, the makers are set to commence the musical journey with the release of 'Baby Bring It On.' The teaser, launched today, offers a sneak peek into an upbeat, foot-tapping song that is poised to become the next chart-topping party anthem. Music Composed, Arranged, Conducted, and Produced by Ajay - Atul, Lyrics (Hindi) are by Kumaar, Original Lyrics (Marathi): Ajay - Atul, and is Sung by Ajay Gogavale and Nikhita Gandhi!

Nora Fatehi leads the charge with her electrifying dance moves, setting the tone for a celebration that promises to transcend the screen and resonate with audiences. The chemistry among the cast members is palpable, creating anticipation for a visual and musical spectacle.

The countdown to the full song release begins as the teaser gains momentum. Audiences can gear up for the magic of 'Baby Bring It On' as Excel Entertainment is ready to deliver the ultimate party anthem on March 8th.

Taglined "Bachpan ke sapne…. lag gaye apne," Madgaon Express, directed and written by Kunal Kemmu, is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment. The film is set to hit theaters on March 22, 2024, promising a nostalgic journey into childhood dreams.