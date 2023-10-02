New Delhi: Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue' is all set to arrive in theatres this week. The film, a survival drama, is one of the highly anticipated films to come out this year. It is based on a true event that occurred at West Bengal's Raniganj in 1989 when almost 65 workers found themselves trapped inside a coal mine. The heroic engineer - the late Jaswant Singh Gill played a vital role in rescuing the trapped miners from the mine.

While the film is only 4 days away from its release, Akshay Kumar took to his X handle to share a new poster showing the romantic side of his character Jaswant Gill. Actress Parineeti Chopra plays his love interest in the film. In the poster, Akshay looks dapper in khakhee pants, brown jacket and a turban with his arm around Parineeti's shoulder. The actress is seen dressed in a pastel green saree with a shy expression on her face. "There's nothing more #Keemti than love @ParineetiChopra, here's a gift for your special day, coming tomorrow! Watch the story of Bharat’s true hero with #MissionRaniganj in cinemas on 6th October," Akshay wrote sharing the still.

There's nothing more #Keemti than love __@ParineetiChopra , here's a gift for your special day, coming tomorrow!



Watch the story of Bharat's true hero with #MissionRaniganj in cinemas on 6th October. pic.twitter.com/o5OXuo64mq — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 2, 2023

The makers, pooja Entertainment also shared a powerful poster of the film that featured an ensemble cast including Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rajesh Sharma, Virendra Saxena and Shishir Sharma with the lead actor Akshay Kumar.



'MISSION RANIGANJ: THE GREAT BHARAT RESCUE' TRAILER LEAVES VIEWERS IMPRESSED





The makers of 'Mission Raniganj' dropped the film trailer recently. Akshay, who is seen playing the late IIT Dhanbad engineer Jaswant Singh Gill, is seen racing against time to rescue the trapped miner from the flooded coal mine.

Akshay Kumar, who plays Jaswant Singh Gill in the film, completely shines in the trailer. His looks have bedazzled everyone. His steadfast determination and courage as Gill to rescue the miners trapped in the coal mine is the highlight of the film.

The 'Khiladi' actor once again proved that no one can showcase a real-life story better than him on the big screen. The trailer also highlights Jaswant Gill's innovative rescue technique, which is being used for the first time ever.

​The trailer also shows Parineeti Chopra in the role of Gill's wife. The immensely talented supporting cast features Kumud Mishra, Rajesh Sharma, Pavan Malhotra, and Ravi Kishan. All in all, the film promises to have impactful and poignant performances by an ensemble and talented cast.

Vashu Bhagnani Presents, A Pooja Entertainment Production - 'Mission Raniganj' has been produced by the powerhouse team of Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ajay Kapoor, and directed by Tinu Suresh Desai. This cinematic marvel is set to hit theaters on October 6, 2023.