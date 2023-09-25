'Mission Raniganj' Trailer Shows Akshay Kumar In Heart-Pounding Race Against Time To Save Trapped Miners - Watch

New Delhi: The trailer of 'Mission Raniganj' starring Akshay Kumar as Jaswant Singh Gill which was released on Monday, is a roller-coaster ride of emotions, drama, inspiration, courage, and soulful music, all beautifully woven together with terrific performances from the cast.

Jaswant Singh Gill played a significant role in rescuing surviving miners trapped inside a flooded coal mine in Raniganj in November 1989. It was a successful rescue mission against all odds.

The trailer lives up to the hype that has surrounded the film. The 2 minute 15 seconds trailer begins with chaos in a coal mine, and the workers are running to save their life as water enters the mining area. Akshay enters the scene as Jaswant Singh Gill, who is the rescue officer.

Jaswant is seen saying: "Neeche agar ek bhi jindagi saans le rahi hai, to wo hamare intezaar me hain". He assures the family members of the workers that he will help them rescue, within 48 hours. Jaswant makes a rescue mission plan which he says will be used for the first time in India.

Parineeti enters the scene and is seen saying: "Wo mere pati baad me hain, pehle ek miner hain." The trailer ends with Jaswant praying for the workers trapped in the mine. 'Mission Raniganj' is an ode to the resilience, determination, and valor of the human spirit and engineering minds.

The rescue thriller boasts of its massive cast and promises to be the most remarkable coal mine rescue operation ever depicted on the silver screen. One of the major highlights of the trailer is the brilliantly shot water sequence featuring Akshay.

Producer Deepshika Deshmukh said: "This film has been lots of brainstorming sessions with tech teams, hard work and meticulous planning, and I couldn't be happier with the way it has turned out. It's an inspiring story that needs to be seen, felt, and celebrated on the big screen."

Director Tinu Suresh Desai added: "It talks about the relentless spirit and determination of the human spirit."

The flick also stars Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Ravi Kishan, Varun Badola, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rajesh Sharma, Virendra Saxena, Shishir Sharma, Ananth Mahadevan, Jameel Khan, Sudhir Pandey, Bachan Pachera, Mukesh Bhatt and Omkar Das Manikpuri.

It will be released in theaters on October 6.