Panga trailer review: Kangana Ranaut shines in an emotional sports drama—Watch

Movie: Panga

Director: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

Release Date: January 24, 2020

Ratings: 3.5/5 Stars

Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's upcoming sports drama 'Panga' tells the story of a once Kabaddi player, (Kangana Ranaut) who leaves the sport behind after marriage and kid. The trailer which was unveiled today, rightly keeps the viewer gripped as we see Kangana aka Jaya Nigam's story being unfolded on-screen.

Watch the trailer here:

Needless to say that Kangana aces her character of Jaya, who is a working mother and once a brilliant Kabaddi player. Her passion for the sport hits back and how her husband and kid play a vital role in letting her reach out to the top is what makes 'Panga' a must-watch.

Veteran actress Neena Gupta plays Kangana's on-screen mother and she lits up the screen in a few glimpses of what we are shown in the 3 minutes 03 seconds long trailer. The journey of Jaya and her urge to be a part of the sports team is what will click with many working women. Her passion for the sport of Kabaddi is undying and Kangana has beautifully enacted it through her superlative acting chops.

Popular Punjabi singer-actor Jassi Gill plays Prashant, Kangana's reel husband and Richa Chadha is also seen in a pivotal part.

'Panga' is produced by Fox Star Studios and will hit the screens on January 24, 2020.