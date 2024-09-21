‘Pathaan 2’ Script Almost Ready as Writer Abbas Tyrewala Confirms Dialogue Stage

Mumbai: The second part of the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Pathaan’ seems to be moving at a brisk pace. The spy action film, which starred SRK in the titular role, turned out to be one of the biggest blockbusters of all times. And now with ‘Pathaan 2’, the recent update is that the script of the film is ready for dialogues.

Recently, writer-director Abbas Tyrewala appeared on a podcast with Cyrus Broacha, and spoke about the film. He said, “I believe the script is almost ready for dialogue”. While he was at it, he also expressed hope that he would be offered to write the script of the action film. He also said that currently the shoot of ‘War 2’ is underway.

‘Pathaan’ marked the return of SRK to the silver screen after more than 4 years, and exploded at the box-office owing to its massy appeal, and the ‘dialoguebaazi’.

Prior to ‘Pathaan’, SRK was seen in his ambitious project ‘Zero’ which turned out to be a disaster and was unanimously panned by the critics. SRK made a return with a bang considering he fought a battle on the personal front as well with the arrest of his elder son Aryan Khan in connection with the Mumbai cruise drugs case early in October 2021.

Later, it turned out that the CBI filed a corruption case against Sameer Wankhede, the former NCB officer. He and four others are accused of seeking Rs 25 crore bribe for not framing Aryan Khan in the drugs-on-cruise case.

Meanwhile, SRK followed up the success of ‘Pathaan’ with an even bigger hit in the form of ‘Jawan’ in which he essayed dual roles of a father and a son.

‘Jawan’ was the highest grossing Hindi film of all time until the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer ‘Stree 2’ beat its record at the box-office.