Bhumi Pednekar

'Pati Patni Aur Woh' is a cracking script: Bhumi Pednekar

Photo courtesy: Instagram

Lucknow: Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who is prepping for the shoot of 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', says the script of her upcoming film is fresh, hilarious and has good content.

"'Pati Patni Aur Woh' is a cracking script! It is fresh, it is hilarious and most importantly it's good content which is something that audiences want to see today," Bhumi said in a statement.

Bhumi will be seen paired opposite actor Kartik Aaryan, whom she describes as funny, in the film. "He owns the space and his comic timing is just great. He has a lot of energy on screen and that is something I resonate with. So, I think we will vibe well and it is going to be quite cracking with him," she added.

"Pati Patni Aur Woh" is an adaptation of B.R. Chopra`s 1978 film with the same title. The original film starred late actor Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur in the lead roles. The film is a comical take on extra-marital affairs.

This is the first time Bhumi and Kartik will be seen sharing screen space together.

"If there is curiosity about how our pairing will be on screen, It`s a great thing. I hope we will deliver to the expectations that people have and do justice to our pairing and our roles. Any actor would love to have expectation behind him or her because that propels us to do better and deliver more on screen," she said.

In "Pati Patni Aur Woh", Bhumi plays a young girl from a big city.

The film will be released on December 6. It is directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Bhushan Kumar. It also features Ananya Panday.

Bhumi Pednekarpati patni aur wohTaapsee PannuBollywood
