Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi out: Arijit Singh's soulful song from Laal Singh Chaddha will melt your heart- WATCH!

Aamir Khan launched the song from Laal Singh Chaddha which is full of talented Indian creators, talking about love, heartbreak, and yearning along with young prolific minds.

 

Last Updated: Jun 25, 2022, 03:04 PM IST

NEW DELHI: Singer Arijit Singh has come up with a new song 'Phir Na Aisi Raat Ayegi' from Aamir Khan-starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.

Aamir launched the song through T-series social media handle along with some of the most talented Indian creators, while discussing love, heartbreak, and yearning along with young prolific minds.

 

"The agony of longing, the sweet pain of a love unrequited, the desire of making this moment last forever. The song that captures this everlasting emotion...," a post read on Aamir Khan Productions' Instagram handle.

The makers had been hyping the romantic track for the past couple of days. They shared a BTS video, in which the film's lead actress Kareena Kapoor Khan was heard calling 'Phir Na Aisi Raat Ayegi' the "best song ever" and "song of the decade".

In fact, the latest track has been trending on Twitter ever since it was release on Friday night.

Check out the complete song over here:

 

Expressing their love for the song, a social media user tweeted, "Such a soulful song. Best."

"Listening to it on loop," another one commented.

Helmed by Advait Chandan, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is the Hindi remake of the widely successful 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump. Mona Singh is also a part of the film, which is scheduled to release on August 11.

A few days ago, Aamir unveiled the film's trailer which took viewers on a joyride of emotions. The almost 3-minute-long trailer gave a glimpse into the fascinating and innocent world of Laal Singh Chaddha, the film's protagonist.

His slow-witted approach and childlike optimism are the driving force of the movie. In the trailer, Aamir's calming voiceover and his eyes-wide-open look gave flashbacks to his mannerisms from Rajkumar Hirani's 'PK'. It showed multiple picturesque locations, exhibiting the Indian heritage in its tranquil form.

Aamir's cute chemistry with Kareena is great and Mona Singh also looked seamless in the role of the protagonist's mother.

