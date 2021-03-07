हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Pulkit Samrat tags his character Shankar in 'Haathi Mere Saathi' as 'yeda dimaag'

'Haathi Mere Saathi' starring Pulkit Samrat is a trilingual film that tackles the issue of global warming and deforestation that impact wildlife and human population. The Hindi version of the film also features Rana Dagubatti, Zoya Hussain among others. 

MUMBAI: Actor Pulkit Samrat is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie 'Haathi Mere Saathi'. He describes his character as having a good heart but with a crazy brain. The actor shared a picture of his character - Shankar from the film. 

"Meet Shankar... Good heart, Yeda dimaag! #HaathiMereSaathiA #SaveTheElephants," he wrote as the caption.

The trilingual film tackles the issue of global warming and deforestation that impact wildlife and human population, and is directed by Prabhu Solomon. The Hindi version of the film also features Rana Dagubatti Zoya Hussain, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Paras Arora, Ankit Sagar and Tinnu Anand.

'Haathi Mere Saathi' will also be released in Telugu and Tamil.  The film is all set to be released on March 26, 2021, delayed from its initial release of 2 April 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was rescheduled to be released on January 15, 2021 to coincide with Pongal festival. However, it is finally being released this month. 

