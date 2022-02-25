हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Radhe Shyam

Radhe Shyam: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's warm chemistry makes ‘Jaan Hai Meri’ a perfect romantic ballad - Watch

Radhe Shyam's song Jaan Hai Meri has been beautifully sung by Armaan Malik, whereas the lyrics are written by Rashmi Virag. 

Radhe Shyam: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde&#039;s warm chemistry makes ‘Jaan Hai Meri’ a perfect romantic ballad - Watch

New Delhi: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's ‘Radhe Shyam’ is gearing up for release and the buzz is palpable. The makers have released a new song from the album titled Jaan Hai Meri.

The audience has already seen the sizzling chemistry of Prabhas and Pooja in the song 'Aashiqui Aa Gayi', and now the new song 'Jaan Hai Meri' has been released online. The song shows warm chemistry between the lead pair. 

Prabhas took to Instagram and wrote: Experience love like never before. Presenting the beautiful visuals of a heart touching song from #RadheShyam. Full video song out now, link in bio.
#EeRaathale #JaanHaiMeri #Aagoozhilae #EeReethile #Kaanaakkare

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

The song has been beautifully sung by Armaan Malik, whereas the lyrics are written by Rashmi Virag. The music of the song is directed by Amaal Mallik. 

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present ‘Radhe Shyam’ a UV Creations production. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod, the movie releases on March 11, 2022.

 

Radhe ShyamPrabhasPooja HegdeJaan Hai Meri songRadheshyam
