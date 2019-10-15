close

Made in China

Rajkummar Rao is smitten by Mouni Roy in Made In China song Valam- Watch

New Delhi: The makers of Made in China starring Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy have dropped yet another soulful song from the film titled Valam. The song shows the budding romance between two newly-married people.

In the song, Rajkummar is visibly smitten by Mouni. He tries different tricks to make his wife and is quite mesmerised by his beauty. 

Sharing the video on his Twitter handle, Rajkummar Rao wrote, "It's time to fall in love all over again with the magic of #Valam. 
Song out now: http://bit.ly/Valam_MadeInChina."

Earlier, the makers dropped two other songs titled Sanedo and Odhni. Helmed by Mikhil Musale and produced by Dinesh Vijan, the film revolves an aspiring businessman who goes to China to make it big. Mouni plays the role of Rajkummar's wife in the film.

 

Made in ChinavalamRajkummar RaoMouni Roy
