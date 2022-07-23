NewsEntertainmentMovies
RAKUL PREET SINGH

Rakul Preet Singh to feature in beau Jackky Bhagnani's music video 'Mashooka'

The film, directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, tells the story of a chemistry graduate who ends up accepting the job of a quality tester for condoms as she needs money. 

Last Updated: Jul 23, 2022, 11:47 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Rakul Preet Singh to feature in beau Jackky Bhagnani's music video 'Mashooka'

Mumbai: Actor Rakul Preet Singh is super happy to feature in a music video titled 'Mashooka', which is produced by none other than her boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani.

Taking to her social media handles, Rakul dropped the song`s motion poster and wrote, "Firsts are always special and it couldn`t get better than this! Can`t wait for you guys to meet #Mashooka. Presenting my first dance single."

In the poster, Rakul is seen in a scintillating avatar which is garnering lots of praise from the audience.

"Wow... can`t wait for the track," an Instagram user commented."All the best Rakul," another one wrote.Jjust Music`s song `Mashooka` will be out in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil on July 26, 27 and August 1 respectively.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Rakul will be seen in Chhatriwali. 

The film, directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, tells the story of a chemistry graduate who ends up accepting the job of a quality tester for condoms as she needs money. Rakul will also be seen as a gynaecologist in her upcoming movie Doctor G. 

Live TV

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why are luggage of air travelers going missing?
DNA Video
DNA: Bank Crisis -- China deploys tanks against its citizen
DNA Video
DNA: Democracy -- Is 'exemption' reserved for politicians?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'double standard' of railways, elderly to not get concession
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report - How is the National Flag of India prepared?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Story of incorporation of Chakra into Indian Flag
DNA Video
DNA: Who is troubled by the power of Indian flag?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 22, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Is China plotting against India via Bhutan?
DNA Video
DNA: Droupadi Murmu -- Interesting anecdote about Rashtrapati Bhavan