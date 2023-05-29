Ram Siya Ram Song: Fans Hail Prabhas-Kriti Sanon's New Song From Adipurush, Say 'They Bring Character To Life'

New Delhi: Pan India Star Prabhas has a tremendous fan base all around the country, thanks to his unparalleled talent which he has proven over the years. The celebrated star is currently preparing for the release of his magnum opus "Adipurush," and the public has already gone bonkers after watching his portrayal, and appearance as Lord Ram in the recently released song "Ram Siya Ram," in which the superstar once again wowed fans and audiences with his superb screen presence.

Not just the song, the audiences and fans have shown their love for every content that has been released so far. On the recently released song ‘Ram Siya Ram’, the fans have gone berserk and the actor is receiving rave reviews for his unmatched presence as Lord Sri Ram in the song. This is what fans have to say.

#Prabhas effortlessly brings the emotions of the character to life and made the audience emotionally moved by his performance #Adipurush

Those eyes



Just emotions ni just eyes tho convey cheyali ante na tharavathanee annaya #Prabhas #RamSiyaRam

Prabhas, who popularised the phrase "Pan India Superstar" with his historical smash "Baahubali: The Beginning," has consistently won over admirers with his alluring personality and intensely dramatic films. The superstar is more popular than ever right now, and his popularity only gets bigger and better every day.

Today, Prabhas is one of India's most bankable actors and enjoys the support of the public. With films like Salaar with Shruti Haasan, Project K with Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone, Spirit with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and another intriguing picture with filmmaker Maruthi, he currently has one of the strongest lineups ever.