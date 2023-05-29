topStoriesenglish2615251
NewsEntertainmentMovies
ADIPURUSH

Ram Siya Ram Song: Fans Hail Prabhas-Kriti Sanon's New Song From Adipurush, Say 'They Bring Character To Life'

On the recently released song ‘Ram Siya Ram’, the fans have gone berserk and the actor is receiving rave reviews for his unmatched presence as Lord Sri Ram in the song.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 08:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Ram Siya Ram Song: Fans Hail Prabhas-Kriti Sanon's New Song From Adipurush, Say 'They Bring Character To Life'

New Delhi: Pan India Star Prabhas has a tremendous fan base all around the country, thanks to his unparalleled talent which he has proven over the years.  The celebrated star is currently preparing for the release of his magnum opus "Adipurush," and the public has already gone bonkers after watching his portrayal, and appearance as Lord Ram in the recently released song "Ram Siya Ram," in which the superstar once again wowed fans and audiences with his superb screen presence.

Not just the song, the audiences and fans have shown their love for every content that has been released so far. On the recently released song ‘Ram Siya Ram’, the fans have gone berserk and the actor is receiving rave reviews for his unmatched presence as Lord Sri Ram in the song. This is what fans have to say.

 

 

 

 

 

Prabhas, who popularised the phrase "Pan India Superstar" with his historical smash "Baahubali: The Beginning," has consistently won over admirers with his alluring personality and intensely dramatic films. The superstar is more popular than ever right now, and his popularity only gets bigger and better every day. 

Today, Prabhas is one of India's most bankable actors and enjoys the support of the public. With films like Salaar with Shruti Haasan, Project K with Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone, Spirit with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and another intriguing picture with filmmaker Maruthi, he currently has one of the strongest lineups ever.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile
DNA Video
DNA: When Guyana got independence from UK in 1966
DNA Video
DNA : Inauguration of the new Parliament..is PM Modi's 'right'?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the birth anniversary of "Bihari Bose", who fought for freedom from the British
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?