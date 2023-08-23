Ramayana: Megastar Yash Undergoes Multiple Look Tests For Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer

New Delhi: Being one of the biggest films in Indian cinema, Nitesh Tiwari's directorial Ramayana is a film that everyone is keenly eyeing. While the film has been hovering in the buzzing town for many reasons, the makers are keeping all the information close to their hearts and not revealing much to the masses which is constantly rising the excitement of this humungous mythological epic among the audience. Nitesh Tiwari, Madhu Mantena, and Namit Malhotra are working slowly and super steady towards the big project 'Ramayana.'

As per a close source, 'Ramayana' is one of the upcoming biggest films that is about to come out from Indian Cinema. While there is much chatter going around the film, the audiences are eager to know who will headline the cast of the magnum opus.

The source reveals, "Nitesh Tiwari, Madhu Mantena, and Namit Malhotra are working slowly and super steady towards the big project Ramayana. The makers are in no hurry and taking enough time before every step they finalize. There were speculations about Ranbir Kapoor which is true. But no actress has ever been approached for any role in Ramayana, in fact, the film has not yet reached the stage where they offer Sita's role to anyone, nobody has been approached yet for the role of Sita. They are just working on Ravana and for that, Yash has undergone multiple look tests recently. The finalization of Yash is yet to be decided. The casting of Sita and Hanuman will take some time, a few months for sure. The makers do not want any stone unturned. They want to make a solid project and they are okay spending a few years for the same."

"Nitesh Tiwari took 2 years for Dangal as well. He is a dedicated director and takes his own time to finish a good product. Dangal was announced in Jan 2014 and released in Dec 2016," he added.

With Ramayana, the producer Namit Malhotra is all set to bring the biggest film that Indian cinema has ever seen. The best of Industry professionals, a grand VFX team, the biggest cast, and mega sets are in the formation to build the world of Ramayana that has never been seen on the big screen before.