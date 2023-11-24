trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2691820
ANIMAL

Animal: Ranbir Kapoor Applauds Rashmika Mandanna's Graceful Performance In Action-Thriller

Ranbir Kapoor praised Rashmika Mandanna's performance as Geetanjali in Animal.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Mahi Mishra|Last Updated: Nov 24, 2023, 03:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Ranbir Kapoor Applauds Rashmika Mandanna's Graceful Performance in Animal

New Delhi: Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna are awaiting the release of their upcoming action-thriller 'Animal', which is all set to release in theatre on December 1, 2023. Following the release of the movie's trailer, viewers and fans praised Rashmika and Ranbir's novel acting combination. The actress brief appearances in the trailer captivated them, and they were eager to see their idol perform on the big screen.

Following the trailer launch, the team of the 'Animal' went to promote the film on a talk show where Ranbir Kapoor heaped praise on Rashmika Mandanna, saying, "I really admire these qualities so much about her as an actor, because we sometimes find it difficult to act in one single language, and she is working on the four languages at the same time. She is trying to learn and trying to be as authentic as possible."

Continuing the same, Ranbir Kapoor praised Rashmika Mandanna's performance as Geetanjali in 'Animal' and said, " Even when she came into 'Animal', I think the way she played the part of Geetanjali with so much grace and dignity There was so much selfless love and strength, and I think there was such a tough role for her to play at such a young age, but she has performed it so beautifully that we are all really proud of her."

The fact that Rashmika Mandaana has made a name for herself as a pan-Indian actress and won the audience over with her performance is clear evidence of Ranbir Kapoor's words and admiration. The new chemistry between Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor, which will be seen on screen in ‘Animal’, has the audiences extremely excited.

'Animal' is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and it features Rashmika Mandanna, Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. The film will be released in cinemas on December 1, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

