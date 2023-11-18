New Delhi: The promotions for Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming movie 'Animal' got underway. In a recent teaser for the web talk show Unstoppable, Ranbir Kapoor disclosed that the plot of Rashmika's 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' was kept a mystery to them.

Rashmika was seen beaming with excitement about 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' when her co-star Ranbir Kapoor attended a show to promote 'Animal'. Ranbir stated, "Through the making of 'Animal', we were kept guessing the story of 'Pushpa 2'." This does a great job of expressing the growing anticipation for the movie.

In a recent interview, Ranbir Kapoor said that he was curious about Rashmika Mandanna's next film and asked her about it while they were filming 'Animal'. Rashmika Mandanna said that she was keeping the details of the film under wraps, but she gave Ranbir Kapoor some clues about the story.

Ranbir Kapoor said that he was still trying to guess the story of the film, but he was enjoying trying to figure it out. He said that he was excited to see Rashmika Mandanna in a different role.

The promo for Rashmika Mandanna's next film has now been released, and it looks like it is going to be a fun and exciting film. Ranbir Kapoor is sure to be one of the first people to see it when it comes out.

Moreover, Rashmika has just now completed the dubbing for 'Animal' in all three languages, Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada by herself. While the teaser and the song of 'Animal' have already created a stir among her fans to watch her in yet another different avatar, everyone is looking forward to watching the fresh pairing of Ranbir and Rashmika in the film.

On the work front, Rashmika's 'Animal' is all set for its release on 1st December, and she has recently announced her 24th film which is touted to be a Telugu thriller film. Moreover, she also has 'D51', 'Rainbow', and 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'.