Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’s trailer to release in theatres with Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’

New Delhi: Luv Ranjan who is known for his impeccable take on love and relationships in modern times has given us superhits like ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ series and ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’. Very soon his next rom-com, the Ranbir- Shraddha starrer ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ will be hitting the big screen.

If sources are to be believed, the trailer of the much-awaited movie ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ is going to be launched soon. The grapevine has it that this trailer will be attached to ‘Pathaan’ by Yash Raj Films, who are distributing both the films.

‘Tu Jhoothi Mai Makkaar’ stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role and is their first film together. It will also be the first time when Ranbir Kapoor will work with director Luv Ranjan which just adds up to the excitement.

Since the time the title of the film was announced and the first teaser was dropped, ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ has been making back-to-back headlines. From having a whacky title to a fresh pairing and this film being Luv Ranjan’s upcoming, everything about ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ has ignited a spark amongst the audience.

‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. It is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi 2023.