Ranbir Kapoor Starrer ‘Animal’ Is Set To Hit Screens on December 1
Much-awaited film of the year ‘Animal’ will hit the silver screens on December 1, 2023. The film is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and stars Ranbir Kapoor.
New Delhi: Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga revealed the new release date of the eagerly-awaited 'Animal' on his social media. The film is geared for its release on December 1 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The saga stars Anil Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri.
'Animal' is produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures.
