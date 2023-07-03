Ranbir Kapoor Starrer ‘Animal’ Is Set To Hit Screens on December 1

New Delhi: Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga revealed the new release date of the eagerly-awaited 'Animal' on his social media. The film is geared for its release on December 1 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The saga stars Anil Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri.

'Animal' is produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures.