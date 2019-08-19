Randeep Hooda begins shooting for 'Rat On A Highway'

New Delhi: Bollywood powerhouse Randeep Hooda has commenced shooting for his next outing `Rat On A Highway` in Scotland. In the upcoming thriller, he will play an advertising professional who cannot remember the last 48 hours of his life. `Rat On A Highway` is directed by Vivek Chouhan and produced by Mohaan Nadaar.

Besides Randeep, the entire cast and crew of the film is from the United Kingdom. They will be shooting with three cameras, with the `Sarbjit` actor mouthing lines in both Hindi and English. Most of the shooting will take place in the night with the makers hoping to wrap up the actor`s portions in 24 days.

Naadar, who has worked on films like `Manji: The Mountain Man,` earlier opened up about Randeep`s character in the film."Randeep will play the role of an advertising professional who is unable to recollect the last 48 hours of his life. He is in the middle of a highway, trying to piece it all together," Naadar said.

He continued, "This film was originally conceived by Sunil Saini, Sunny Deol`s manager. I really liked the concept and suggested we reach out to Randeep as we needed an actor par excellence. Fortunately, he loved the script too."

Naadar also informed that the actor reached Scotland three days prior to the first day of shoot for a workshop. Apart from this film, The `Highway` actor recently wrapped up Imtiaz Ali`s next, also featuring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, and is gearing up for the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-produced yet untitled thriller in October with `Mukkabaaz` actor Zoya Hussain after shooting for `Rat On A Highway`.

On the web front, Randeep will be seen in Joe Russo`s Netflix film `Dhaka`, led by Chris Hemsworth and co-starring David Harbour, and Manoj Bajpayee.