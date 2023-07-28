trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2641493
ROCKY AUR RANI KII PREM KAHAANI MOVIE REVIEW

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Twitter Review LIVE Updates: Fans Watch Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's Blockbuster

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Movie Review, Audience Reactions LIVE Updates: The romantic drama is hailed as a family entertainer helmed by Karan Johar.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 11:57 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Twitter Review LIVE Updates: Fans Watch Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's Blockbuster Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Filmmaker Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani opened in theatres today and the buzz around the film is palpable. Fans thronged cinema halls on the first day first show just to witness the grandeur of Dharma Productions starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles along with a classic ensemble star cast with the likes of legends Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. 

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Movie Review By Fans

Fans watched Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani today and here are their honest first reactions. Most have given it a big thumbs up, calling it a typical KJo entertainer ala family drama mixed with romance to the core. Take a look here: 

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Storyline

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been directed by Karan Johar. It is written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy. Produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios, the movie is about a couple with personalities poles apart yet who fall in love and decide to live with each other's families for three months before getting married. Ranveer Singh plays Rocky Randhawa, a loud and flamboyant Punjabi boy, and Alia Bhatt essays the role of Rani Chatterjee, an intellectual Bengali TV journalist.

The movie also stars Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, Kshitee Jog and Namit Das in pivotal parts. 

 

