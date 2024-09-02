Salman Khan’s Upcoming Film ‘Sikandar’, Exclusive Shoot Update

New Delhi: As anticipation builds for the highly awaited film ‘Sikandar’, directed by A.R. Murugadoss and starring Salman Khan, fans are getting a closer look at the film's production. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala has released exclusive behind-the-scenes photos from the set, offering a glimpse into the ongoing 45-day shooting schedule.

The film, which commenced production in June, features an ambitious action sequence set 33,000 feet above sea level, inside an airplane with Salman Khan. Recent images from the set reveal the scale of the production, including elaborate sets designed to replicate the bustling areas of Dharavi and Matunga. Following this segment of filming, the crew will relocate to a palace in Hyderabad to continue their work.

Despite suffering a rib injury, Salman Khan remains dedicated to the project, with full measures taken to ensure his safety during filming. His commitment underscores the high stakes and intensive effort invested in this cinematic venture.

With the film set to release during Eid 2025 and the collaboration between Nadiadwala, Murugadoss, and Khan, 'Sikandar’ is poised to become one of the most anticipated events in the entertainment calendar.