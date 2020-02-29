हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Salman Khan

Salman Khan's swag is unmissable in 'Radhe', film to release in May - Details here

'Radhe' will see Salman Khan in a never-seen-before avatar. The film stars Disha Patani opposite Salman.

Salman Khan&#039;s swag is unmissable in &#039;Radhe&#039;, film to release in May - Details here
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@yrf

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan is all set to enthrall his fans and the audience in the forthcoming film 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. In a poster shared by the Yash Raj Films, the distributor of the film, Salman as Radhe, with his unmatchable swag, sports a serious expression. He looks dapper and charming at the same time in black and his expressions will leave you with wanting for more. 

Along with the poster, it was also revealed that a release date for 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' has been locked. Yes, it is scheduled to hit the screens on Eid and the date is May 22. 

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also posted an update on the release date and said, "Contrary to speculation that the release date isn't locked yet, here it is... 'Radhe' arrives on 22 May 2020."

'Radhe' will see Salman in a never-seen-before avatar. It stars Disha Patani opposite Salman. The film also features Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. Former 'Bigg Boss' winner Gautam Gulati will also be seen in 'Radhe' besides, veteran actress Zarina Wahab, Govind Namdev and singer Arjun Kanungo. 

'Radhe' marks Salman's third collaboration with Prabhu Deva, who has earlier directed the superstar in 'Wanted' and 'Dabangg 3'. It is jointly produced by Sohail Khan, Atul Agnihotri and Salman Khan.

Salman's 'Radhe' will clash at the box office with Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani's 'Laxmmi Bomb'. Meanwhile, Hollywood star Vin Diesel will also present his film 'Fast and Furious 9' on May 22 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

