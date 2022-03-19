‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar made me a better actor’: Arjun Kapoor as film completes 1 year

NEW DELHI: Dibakar Banerjee's 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' (SAPF) completed one year of its release on Saturday.

Arjun Kapoor, who essayed the role of Satinder "Pinky" Dahiya in the film, recently shared that the film took him to dark places in his subconscious but at the same time it helped him to sketch a fine performance that the audience connected with.

Revealing that he channeled all the negative emotions of his life into his character, Arjun said, "'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' took me to really dark places in my heart and though it was extremely uncomfortable for me, it made me deliver a performance that people have called my career best."

He continued, "So, I guess it was worth channeling all the negative thoughts and emotions and converting them into something so positive for my career. I have to thank Dibakar Banerjee for being my guide through the process, breaking me down and enabling me to shed my inhibitions to become Pinky on screen."

Arjun took diction classes for two months before shooting the film and the effort spoke loudly on screen.

He added, "I enjoy learning something new in every film and 'SAPF' made me learn a dialect that I had never spoken on screen. Playing a Haryanvi cop was novel for me because I'm a city kid, born and raised in Mumbai. So, I had to work hard to pick up the dialect and worked on it for a good two months because I wanted to perfect it before I delivered the first shot."

Crediting the film for bringing about a new phase in his career, the actor further said, "If I had to describe the impact of 'SAPF', I would say that my career should be viewed in two phases, pre-SAPF and post-SAPF."

"I'm unafraid to take up new challenges now and want to get out of my comfort zone. 'Kuttey', 'The Lady Killer' are choices that I credit 'SAPF' for. It has made me a better actor and I intend to show that to the world going forward", he concluded.