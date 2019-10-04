close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya Malhotra's first look from 'Shakuntala Devi' biopic unveiled—See inside

'Shakuntala Devi' biopic is being helmed by Anu Menon and will open in theatres in 2020 first half.

Sanya Malhotra&#039;s first look from &#039;Shakuntala Devi&#039; biopic unveiled—See inside
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: The famous 'Dangal' girl, Sanya Malhotra will next be seen in the biopic based on the life of mathematical genius—Shakuntala Devi. The film has been titled 'Shakuntala Devi- Human Computer' and stars Vidya Balan in the titular role of the mathematician.

Sanya will play her on-screen daughter in the film and her character Anupama Banerji has been unveiled. The first look was shared on social media and Sanya looks unrecognisable with long hair.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared it on Twitter. He wrote: “Sanya Malhotra as Anupama Banerji in #ShakuntalaDevi... Based on the life of the mathematical genius, the ‘human computer’ - Shakuntala Devi... Stars Vidya Balan in title role... Directed by Anu Menon... Summer 2020 release.”

'Shakuntala Devi' biopic is being helmed by Anu Menon and will open in theatres in 2020 first half.

 

 

Tags:
Sanya MalhotraShakuntala DeviVidya Balan
Next
Story

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Dream Girl' stays steady at Box Office

Must Watch

PT2M1S

India's first private train, Tejas Express: Know about its schedule and features