Sanya Malhotra's first look from 'Shakuntala Devi' biopic unveiled—See inside

New Delhi: The famous 'Dangal' girl, Sanya Malhotra will next be seen in the biopic based on the life of mathematical genius—Shakuntala Devi. The film has been titled 'Shakuntala Devi- Human Computer' and stars Vidya Balan in the titular role of the mathematician.

Sanya will play her on-screen daughter in the film and her character Anupama Banerji has been unveiled. The first look was shared on social media and Sanya looks unrecognisable with long hair.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared it on Twitter. He wrote: “Sanya Malhotra as Anupama Banerji in #ShakuntalaDevi... Based on the life of the mathematical genius, the ‘human computer’ - Shakuntala Devi... Stars Vidya Balan in title role... Directed by Anu Menon... Summer 2020 release.”

'Shakuntala Devi' biopic is being helmed by Anu Menon and will open in theatres in 2020 first half.