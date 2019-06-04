close

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan attends wedding of his hairstylist's sister, wins hearts - Video inside

"Shah Rukh Khan, you are a gem," read a comment.

Shah Rukh Khan attends wedding of his hairstylist's sister, wins hearts - Video inside

The internet is going gaga over superstar Shah Rukh Khan's humility after a video of him attending the wedding of his hairstylist Raaj Gupta's sister recently went viral. 

The post, shared by Shah Rukh's fan clubs, appears to be a throwback video. It shows the actor, dressed in a black suit, arriving at the function along with his manager. He then greets the bride and the groom on stage.

"Shah Rukh, you are a gem" and "awesome gesture" are some of the comments posted on the video. "What a humble person he is," read another comment. 

Here's the video:

On the work front, Shah Rukh is shooting for the new season of 'TED Talks'. He was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Zero', along with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. 

