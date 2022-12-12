Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone turn heat on with their chemistry in Pathaan's Besharam song: Watch

NEW DELHI: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's much-awaited song Besharam Rang from their upcoming action-thriller Pathaan is out. The sizzling track shows the two in a never-seen-before avatar. Shah Rukh, who will be seen as gun-toting spy with a license to kill in Pathaan is seen flaunting his chiselled look, killer abs and Oh So Irresistible guy in Pathaan. Dropping the song, Shah Rukh tweeted, "Seeing her, you know…beauty is an attitude….#BesharamRang song is here. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

The peppy dance number has been choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant and shows Deepika Padukone twerking, twirling and showcasing her scintillating moves before Shah Rukh joins her to scorch some heat off the Spanish coast. Deepika is seen donning some eye-catching bikinis and swimwear while Shah Rukh puts his toned body on display beside his long locks. No wonder, why Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone is one of the most loved jodis today.

'Pathaan' which also stars John Abraham as the antagonist, releases on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The upcoming action-thriller has been directed by Siddharth Anand and will mark Shah Rukh's return to the silver screen after a gap of four years. The film also stars Ashutosh Rana, Dimple Kapadia, Gautam Rode, Shaji Choudhary and Gavie Chahal. Hrithik Roshan and Salman Khan will be seen in special appearances in the film.