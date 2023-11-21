Shah Rukh Khan Drops Glimpse From Dunki’s First Song Lutt Putt Gaya

New Delhi: Further fuelling the excitement around Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, SRK unveiled a new poster sharing a glimpse from Dunki: Drop 2 – ‘Lutt Putt Gaya’, the first song from the film, picturised on SRK (Hardy) and Taapsee (Manu) drops tomorrow.

The new poster not only captures a snapshot of their on-screen chemistry but also promises an endearing tale filled with heart and humour. Get ready to witness the love between Hardy and Manu as they take you on a whirlwind journey this Christmas!

Dunki Drop 1, the first video unit from the film grabbed everyone's eye and piqued the excitement a notch higher. Following this, the makers dropped the posters that gave the audience a wider glimpse into its world that is filled with love, friendship, and nostalgia attached to home. Now, the makers are all set to kick start the musical journey with Dunki Drop 2, Lutt Putt Gaya releasing tomorrow!

As fans eagerly await the release of the first song, the makers of Dunki have been keeping the excitement alive by releasing snippets of the film's teaser and posters. These glimpses have provided a sneak peek into the world of Dunki, revealing a vibrant visual tapestry that promises to transport audiences to a realm of joy and camaraderie.

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors, Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover, starring along with Shah Rukh Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan, known for his charismatic persona and unparalleled screen presence, is sure to captivate audiences with his performance in Dunki. Taapsee Pannu, with her versatility and powerful acting prowess, is expected to add a unique dimension to the film's narrative. The pairing of these two talented actors is a testament to the film's promise of delivering an exceptional cinematic experience.

Rajkumar Hirani, the visionary director behind blockbusters like Munnabhai MBBS, 3 Idiots, and PK, is renowned for his ability to weave heartwarming stories that connect with audiences on a deep level. With Dunki, Hirani is set to embark on another cinematic journey, exploring themes of love, hope, and the resilience of the human spirit.

Dunki is slated to release on 21st December 2023.