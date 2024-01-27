trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2714620
Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer Dunki Continues To Woo Masses, Screening To Be Organised For The UK Government

Dunki has been immensely loved by audiences of all age groups across the world.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 27, 2024, 03:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, 'Dunki' has truly touched the hearts of the masses with an immensely engaging story in Dunki. Evoking the feeling of love, friendship, and love for the homeland, the filmmaker made a place in the hearts of every Indian not just in the country but also the citizens living abroad. However, seems like the film is continuing the spree of spreading its magic as the speculation is rife that the UK parliament might want to watch Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. 

As per the source, "Since Dunki narrates the story of illegal immigrants who take the Donkey route to enter the cross borders, the UK government has found it to be a relevant subject in today’s time. The film has received tremendous love from the UK audience, as not only it talks about an important issue but also highlights the dangerous Dunki route, and hence now the government is also keen to watch the film.

It would again be the next milestone for the filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani that his cinema is continuing to find its relevance to the audience's life. If the UK parliament is keen to watch the film, that means it surely holds a great importance for the world to explore the subject, the filmmaker wants to bring in front of the audience. 

Moreover, Dunki has been immensely loved by audiences of all age groups across the world. The film made its place through action-packed cinemas and with its heartwarming story, Dunki became a biggest box office success of 2023 for a non-action genre.

 

