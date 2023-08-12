trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2648027
Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer Jawan New Song 'Chaleya' To Release Soon, Deets Inside

The first song Zinda Banda was released across three languages, Chaleya is also expected to go the same Route and will have a Tamil and Telugu version as well.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 12, 2023, 12:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer Jawan New Song 'Chaleya' To Release Soon, Deets Inside Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The romantic track sung by Arijit and shilpa rao is expected to feature SRK and Nayanthara and is choreographed by Farah Khan. 

The craze of Jawan is continuously surging with every other asset, be it the action-packed prevue, character posters to its hit track Zinda Banda. Next on the cards, as per a source close to the film, “the makers are all set to arrive with a romantic song, 'Chaleya,' most likely on coming Monday, it’s beautifully performed by Arijit and Shilpa rao and is expected to be a quintessential SRK romance song”

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, Produced by Gauri Khan, and Co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

