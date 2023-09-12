New Delhi: There is literally no stopping for Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. Having booked its magnanimous arrival on the first day itself, the action entertainer only created records with every coming day. Bringing a plethora of action, drama, and thrill, Jawan is ruling over the hearts of the masses like madness. While the film has already engraved its name in the record books with its phenomenal advance bookings, it certainly created history at the box office with its release. Having enjoyed a phenomenal run, today the film is standing on its 5th day and numbers are not at all settling down as the total of 5 days amounted to 319.08 Cr. Pan India.

On Monday, Jawan raked in 30.50 Cr. nett in the Hindi market and 2.42 Cr. in Tamil and Telugu which made its total 32.92 Cr. With this, SRK is beating his own record of Pathaan whose collection on Monday was 25.50 Cr. Jawan has kept a stronghold at the box office. Moreover, after a massive weekend, its collections are still at the highest levels. The film is clocking 100+ cr at the global box office per day!

Looking at Jawan's pan India collection, The overall Hindi collection of 5 days is now standing at 282.58 Cr. and 36.50 Cr. in other languages which made its total to 319.08 NET Cr. Pan India.

'Jawan' is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film was released worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.