ShauryaStories: Bhuj The Pride of India

New Delhi: Through our Shaurya Stories, we aim to celebrate the Indian bravehearts and their inspirational stories as we ring in the 72nd Republic Day on January 26, 2021. The upcoming movie ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’ pays homage to the spirit, bravery and hard work of the 300 women from the village Madhapur in Gujarat, who aided the Indian Air Force in rebuilding the Bhuj airport during the India-Pakistan War of 1971.

Significance of Bhuj in the Indo-Pak war

The Indo-Pakistan war of 1971 began with Operation Chengiz Khan, code name assigned to Pakistan Air Force’s preemptive aerial strikes on 11 Indian air stations. The war, which lasted for 13 days, concluded following the Eastern Command of the Pakistan military signing the Instrument of Surrender, thus leading to the independence of Bangladesh (then East Pakistan).

The only runway in Bhuj was destroyed during the war by PAF. It was rebuilt by IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, the then in-charge of the Bhuj airport who, with his team, reconstructed the air base.

Bhuj: The Pride of India movie

‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’ is an upcoming Hindi language movie starring actor Ajay Devgn in the role of IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik. Sonakshi Sinha will essay the role of Sunderben Jetha Madharparya, a social worker who led 299 women to help rebuild the Bhuj runway.

Directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, the star cast also includes Sanjay Dutt, Parineeti Chopra, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk. Sonakshi had revealed her first look from the movie on July 17, 2020. The actress, dressed in traditional attire, showcased a fierce, determined look.

Although the makers are yet to announce the release date, the movie will premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar.