Shikara trailer review: Vidhu Vinod Chopra shows Kashmiri Pandits' mass exodus from valley

Movie: Shikara

Director: Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Release Date: February 7, 2020

Trailer Ratings: 3/5

Renowned filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra's much-talked-about upcoming venture 'Shikara' will hit the screens on February 7, 2020. The makers have unveiled the trailer of the movie online and it has received a warm response from the viewers.

The film is based on the plight of Kashmiri Pandits and the mass exodus of the community in the early 90s. More than 4,00,000 Kashmiri Pandits had to leave the valley during that time and the makers have focussed on the love story set in that backdrop.

'Shikara' has been written and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The movie stars newcomers Sadia and Aadil Khan as Shanti Dhar and Shiv Kumar Dhar respectively. The 2.34-minute-long trailer presents the hard-hitting tale of Kashmiri Pandits exodus and how a couple faces turmoil in their own land.

The plight of the community has been shown by the makers in 'Shikara' and how migration created a plethora of problems for those affected.

With 'Shikara', Vidhu Vinod Chopra has back at the director's seat after a long hiatus of 13 years. He last directed Eklavya: The Royal Guard which released in 2007.