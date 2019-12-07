Shriya Pilgaonkar wraps up shooting for 'Haathi Mere Saathi'

Mumbai: Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar has wrapped up shooting for the upcoming tri-lingual film "Haathi Mere Saathi" starring Rana Daggubati.

"'Haathi Mere Saathi' is a very special film for me since it's my Tamil Telugu debut and my first time being part of a trilingual," Shriya, who made her dream debut in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer "Fan", said.

She added that the film's subject is relevant in today's time.

"The subject of the film is incredibly relevant and important in today's times and I'm proud to be part of this film. It was wonderful working with Rana whose commitment and passion towards work is truly inspiring," Shriya added.

The actress shared a post on social media sharing her experience of working on her first ever tri lingual film and how much she enjoyed shooting for it with Rana and the entire team.

Shriya also plays a pivotal role in RSVP's "Bhangra Paa Le" slated to release next year.

"Haathi Mere Saathi" is an animal drama also featuring Pulkit Samrat, Vishnu Vishal, Zoya Hussein and Kalki Koechlin.

The Eros International's movie is titled "Kaadan" in Tamil and "Aranya" in Telugu.

Helmed by Prabhu Solomon, the trilingual is being shot simultaneously in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil with a different cast across languages.

The movie highlighting man-animal relationship is a story inspired by true events and a tribute to 1971 classic film "Haathi Mere Saathi" -- starring Rajesh Khanna and Tanuja.

While Rana, Zoya and Kalki feature in all the three language films, Pulkit's character will be essayed by southern actor Vishnu Vishal in the Tamil and Telugu versions along with actor Raghu Babu.

The music has been composed by Shantanu Moitra and sound designed by Resul Pookutty.