Siayami Kher, Angad Bedi Bond Over Shared Passion For Cricket On Ghoomer Sets

MUMBAI: Actress Siayami Kher, who will soon share screen space with Angad Bedi in director R Balkis upcoming film 'Ghoomer', has many common interests like fitness and sports with her co-actor. The two, who play each others love interest in the film, were often seen exchanging notes about their shared passion for cricket. Siayami has played cricket at the school level for Maharashtra and made it to the National team selection, but instead opted for the badminton state championships. She is also adept at sprinting, swimming and mountaineering.

Talking about the same, Siayami said, "Angad has been my first friend in the film world. I have known him for over a decade when I used to model. I befriended him because I wanted someone to play cricket with, in Bombay. It`s crazy that the first time we share screen space it`s for a sports film".

She mentioned, "We are both fitness freaks. Since we both have a sports background, discussing sports with him is a different joy. I think he`s a very talented actor and I`m really glad we could work together in `Ghoomer`".

'Ghoomer', which is yet to lock its release date, is about a sports prodigy and also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. The film is currently in post production stage, is co-written by Balki, along with Rahul Sengupta and Rishi Virmani.

'Ghoomer' is inspired by the story of Karoly Takacs, the late Hungarian right-hand shooter who won two Olympic gold medals with his left hand after his other hand was seriously injured.